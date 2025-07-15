Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke has selection decisions to make for French test

Gadwin Springer thanks the travelling Featherstone Rovers fans at Hunslet. Picture: Kevin Creighton

​After a couple of encouraging performances have established them in the top six Featherstone Rovers now face an acid test when they travel to France to take on top of the table Toulouse on Saturday.

Confidence has been renewed by 48-12 and 70-4 wins in their last two matches against Barrow and Hunslet, but head coach Paul Cooke is expecting a much tougher challenge from opponents who were top of the Betfred Championship before their 30-16 defeat at Halifax Panthers last weekend.

Victory, however, could take Fev to within four points of their French opponents to indicate how well they have done to get themselves into play-offs contention after their difficult start to the campaign.

"We’re pleased with the win (at Hunslet) and we know there’s going to be much sterner tests so we are going to have to be ready for them,” said Cooke.

"We’ve got a tough test away from home and it’s going to be hotter down in the south of France.

"Lots of teams go down there and the result’s already done for them and we want to go there and put in a real performance.

"We’ve got to go there and we’ve got to be good.

"It doesn’t matter whether we’ve won by two or by 200 or whether we lose by two of 200 we’ve got to put in a performance.

"The focus shifts very quickly to what is a big game and then we’ve got some big games coming up towards the end of the year to be in and stay in the play-offs.

"We’ll be battle hardened and we’ll be ready.”

Cooke is hoping to have a stronger squad to pick from after being down to 18 fit players for the Hunslet game.

He added: “We’ve got some decisions to make on personnel and who plays where and why.

"We only had 18 fit. Brad Day didn’t get through training, but he’ll be all right and probably comes back in the mix. Sita (Akauola) will come back in the mix.

"Jordan Williams isn’t too far away, Calum Turner’s in the mix and Robson Stevens so we’ve got some decisions to make around players and why we pick them going to France. It will be the same the weekend after that.

"It’s nice to be in a position where you to have to pick and choose because at the beginning of the year we were scratching around for teams and we didn’t look like a play-off team that’s for sure.

"We knew we'd be okay when we got personnel back on the field. Now we’ve got personnel and got competition for places we expect to be better."