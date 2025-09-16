Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke keen to have another crack at Bradford after narrow loss in play-off 'dress rehearsal'

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke was proud of his team's effort in their final regular season game at Bradford and relishing a return to Odsal for a play-off game. Picture: Rob Hare

​Featherstone Rovers may be down on troops, but head coach Paul Cooke is relishing having another crack at Bradford Bulls in a Betfred Championship play-off eliminator at Odsal on Friday.

​Rovers were already without three unavailable first choice half-backs and lost another two players to injuries as they put up a brave effort in defeat at Bradford in the final regular season game.

The Bulls ran out 22-8 winners, but the final score did not tell the tale as Fev were 8-2 ahead with just nine minutes remaining despite Josh Hardcastle having to come off with a head injury in the first half and Connor Jones joining him on the sidelines after another HIA.

The result, however, meant that Featherstone dropped down a place to finish in sixth and will now face a quick return trip to Bradford to play the third-placed Bulls in the play-offs.

"I’m gutted for the players because they put in so much effort,” said Cooke.

"We lost Hardy early and Jonesy and activated our 18th man, but the application was outstanding. Just a couple of lapses and it costs you in big games against good teams.

"It was a dress rehearsal for Friday where the winner goes through and we’re looking forward to going back.

"It feels like a little bit of a win for us – I don’t think many people expected us to win or even compete the way we competed. The players have taken a plan we put to them as coaching staff and carried it out by and large to a tee.

"I’m really proud of them and disappointed for them, but they have got to lick the wounds quickly.”

Cooke will check on several players’ availability before finalising his team for the play-off game with forward King Vuniyayawa and winger Derrell Olpherts in contention to return.

He explained: "We’ll see what we can dust down and see what we can get on the field, but we’ve got a team that fight for each other and are unified.

"There’s some bumps and bruises and some dents in there, but we are going to be ready for Friday.

"To be 8-2 up on 70 minutes is some effort and I don’t think 22-8 is very justifying for them – they had better be better than that on Friday because I’m damn sure that we’re going to be.

"I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a challenge for us. This team doesn’t roll over. we’re a nitty gritty team that works hard for each other.”