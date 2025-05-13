Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke looking for improvement for 'huge' semi-final at Oldham

Featherstone Rovers have to overcome Oldham to reach Wembley in the 1895 Cup. Picture: Kevin Creighton

While victory at Widnes Vikings was undoubtedly a step in the right direction head coach Paul Cooke believes there is plenty more improvement to come from his Featherstone Rovers team.

​Cooke thinks his team will have to be at least 20 per cent better than they were at Widnes if they are to achieve their Wembley dream by winning their 1895 Cup semi-final at Oldham this Sunday.

Rovers started and finished well at the DCBL Stadium, but were on the wrong end of a 9-2 penalty count which helped their hosts come from 16-0 down to be level in the second half and threatening to pull off a comeback victory that had looked unlikely in the first 20 minutes.

“It was a good effort from the players, but I still think there’s more in us,” said Fev boss Cooke.

"I think there’s 20, 30, 40 per cent more in us. It was a performance which we needed and a result we needed, but I don’t think it was a performance that will get us to Wembley next week.”

Cooke believes the week his team had off before the Widnes game played a part in the improved performance.

He explained: "It helped – Ben Reynolds kicking goals tells you that.

"He was still struggling in the Toulouse game after his syndesmosis injury, but the fact he came out and played the way he did tells you that he deserved and needed the time off as well as the rest of the players.

"I know we’ve not won games in the opening third of the season, but the players have worked really hard. We’ve not got a break now for 12 weeks so the players deserved that break and came back refreshed.

"The week’s training was good. I’m reluctant to say the preparation’s been good and our week’s been good because it’s been good lots of times and we’ve lost games.”

Cooke is expecting a big test from an Oldham side that narrowly beat Rovers 30-28 last month.

He added: “We’ve got a huge game, we’re going to dust ourselves down and we’re going to improve and be ready to face Oldham.

“It’s a really big game and I know their club are building it up as well as their first trip to Wembley in however many years.

"One of us is going to be disappointed that’s for sure.”