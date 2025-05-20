Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke praises his cup heroes

Ben Reynolds celebrates Featherstone Rovers' semi-final victory. Picture: Rob Hare

Head coach Paul Cooke paid tribute to the efforts of his ​Featherstone Rovers players after they booked a Wembley date in the final of the 1895 Cup.

​Rovers triumphed 40-14 at Oldham in their semi-final on a ground where they were beaten in a league game just a month earlier. And their performance earned praise from Cooke.

He said: “I’m proud of the group and the supporters who came over. I’m just over the moon for everybody.

"I don’t mind saying I was nervous coming in, but I’m pleased the players got over the line and that was close to the Featherstone we want to be.

"The completion rate was 90 per cent in the first half and when you are that you are very difficult to beat.

“We continually did the right things. We did that last week at Widnes to start the game then went away from it for 20 minutes – we can’t get bored of doing that and making the opposition come off their own tryline.

“Our discipline was outstanding and we did the right things with and without the football and turned up for each other.

"We made it a little bit difficult for ourselves between 40 and 50 minutes, but we kicked on. What we did in the first half allowed us to get out to 40 points.”

Cooke had word of praise for several of his star players.

He added: “I thought Caleb (Aekins) was outstanding and the best player on the field, by a long way.

"I thought Ryan (Hampshire) was good and Ben (Reynolds). When you get your one, six, seven, Jubby at nine, Danny (Addy) at 13 and Jonesy who was good when he came on and you are reeling all of that off you know you’ve played well as a group.”

Featherstone now return to Championship action when they face Batley Bulldogs at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday and Cooke is wary of a hangover.

He explained: "We’ve still only won three league games so we’ve got a couple to come (before Wembley) and we want to bounce into Wembley as opposed to stuttering into it so they are big games against Batley and Barrow away.

"We look forward to Wembley, but there’s still a little bit of business to take care of in between.

“We want to be at full tilt when we do get down there.”