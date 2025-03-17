Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke says lessons will be learned after Catalans Dragons proved too strong

Jordan Williams scored Featherstone Rovers' first try against Catalans Dragons. Picture: Kevin Creighton

​Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke admitted Catalans Dragons had been “too big and too strong” for his Championship side in their fourth round Betfred Challenge Cup tie in France.

The Super League hosts ran out 46-18 winners to book their expected place in the quarter-finals of the competition and it is back to the bread and butter of the league for Rovers now.

They put up some resistance and were only 10-6 down three minutes before half-time, but tries either side of the break saw the Dragons establish control.

"The back of the first half cost us in the first 20 minutes of the second half,” said Fev boss Cooke.

"There were far too many penalties and six agains in the first half. And the amount of sets Catalans had caught up with us in the first 20 minutes of the second half on the back of a ball steal in set one.

"It cost us 24 points in 19 minutes and then the game’s over. It was then a case of could we hang on to the coattails of what is a very good team.

"I commend the efforts for the last 20 minutes, but we certainly learned some lessons and we are not going to gloss over it. We won’t play too many better teams for the rest of the season. They were too big and too strong and what we had to do first half defensively cost us in the second half.

"That’s not an excuse from us – we want to be better than that and be tougher than that and not to concede that flurry of points.”

Catalans were ahead from the third minute when Paul Seguier followed up a kick for the opening try. Luke Keary added a second after a strong break and good support play and with Sam Tomkins landing the conversion it was 10-0.

But Rovers dug in and they were next to score when Jordan Williams made a great line break to charge over for a try converted by Calum Turner.

It stayed 10-6 until the 37th minute as pressure built following a goal-line drop-out and Nick Cotric went over in the corner for the hosts.

It took Catalans just two minutes of the second half to increase their lead with Chris Satae scoring and further tries followed from Fouad Yaha, Tomkins (two) and Reimis Smith as the game was taken right away from Fev at 42-6.

Rovers kept going and were rewarded with two Connor Wynne tries converted by Turner. But Cotric had the last word for the Dragons with his second try on the final play.