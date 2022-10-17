Long has moved to significantly strengthen the Rovers squad with the signing of 28-year-old experienced centre Chris Hankinson.

A product of the Salford Academy, Hankinson has played at Leigh Centurions, Swinton, Barrow, Wigan Warriors, London Broncos and most recently Toulouse Olympique.

As well as being an accomplished centre, Hankinson is also a goal kicker, adding further to Rovers’ options next year as they look to take on another promotion push.

Goalkicking centre Chris Hankinson has signed for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“I’m really pleased to welcome Chris to the club, I’m confident that he has the attributes needed to strengthen our drive for Super League promotion in 2023,” said Rovers boss Long.

"I’m very grateful to Mark and the club for the backing they’re giving me in the transfer market, I’m excited to see the fans reaction to Chris’s arrival and perhaps a couple more in the coming days.”

Hankinson said: “I’m very pleased to be joining Featherstone, a club moving in the right direction.

