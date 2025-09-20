Featherstone Rovers’ campaign ends with familiar play-offs heartbreak at Odsal again

Brad Day on the attack for Featherstone Rovers against Bradford Bulls. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Featherstone Rovers’ season came to end where it has so often in recent years – with defeat in their first Betfred Championship play-off eliminator.

And for the second year in succession that defeat came at the hands of Bradford Bulls at Odsal, with Paul Cooke’s men ending their campaign with a 28-8 loss.

It was always going to be a tough challenge for Rovers with three first choice half-backs unavailable and further injuries robbing them of more key players in both of their hookers, Will Jubb and Connor Jones.

They lined up with Danny Addy in an unfamiliar hooker position and with a completely new half-back combination of Bailey O’Connor and James Glover – both normally found at centre – and put up some stubborn resistance before their play-off ambitions were to be ended.

Featherstone Rovers' Danny Addy is tackled in the play-off eliminator against Bradford Bulls. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Bradford had no such big injury worries as they brought back five players rested from the side that had only narrowly beaten Fev in the last regular season match.

They were sent on their way to the Championship semi-finals with the opening try on 13 minutes when a looping pass from Luke Hooley sent Jayden Okunbor racing away down the wing.

Rovers had put the first points on the board with an eighth minute penalty kicked by Addy after Brad Day had been tackled high. But they were not to score again until a consolation effort late on as they found it tough to make ground at times against their hosts.

They did, however, make the Bulls work hard for their points and it was not until the 32nd minute that the home team had their second try, with Okunbor against going over after he backed up a Mitch Souter break.

Featherstone Rovers players combine to halt Bradford Bulls. Picture: Kevin Creighton

It stayed 12-2 to half-time with the first score after the break likely to be crucial.

Fev looked likely to get it as they exerted strong pressure on the home line, but a combination of a lack of the necessary guile and excellent Bulls defence saw them unable to turn this pressure into points.

Instead it was Bradford who scored next on 57 minutes when former Rovers player Tom Holmes put a grubber kick in that was collected by Jorge Taufua.

Eight minutes later Holmes was the creator again with an inside pass that sent Ebon Scurr over.

James Glover looks to move the ball on. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Featherstone’s efforts were finally rewarded four minutes from time when several repeat sets were forced and full-back Caleb Aekins danced his way through the home defence before stretching out to score.

However, it was the Bulls who had the last word as Taufua scored his second try after a fine move.