Featherstone Rovers chairman backs James Ford to stay on as head coach

​Featherstone Rovers chairman Paddy Handley has confirmed that James Ford will stay on as the club’s head coach despite the disappointing 2024 season.

It was a tough year on and off the field for the club with many problems to solve for Ford and reaching the Betfred Championship play-offs could be seen as an achievement in the circumstances.

Handley is concerned at the results over the season, but feels that there were mitigating factors and that Ford deserves another crack at it.

He said: “Poor James Ford, he’s had some gyp this year.

James Ford has been supported to stay as Featherstone Rovers head coach for the 2025 season. Picture: John Victor

"Injuries haven’t helped really, we’ve had some real serious injuries. Suspensions have not helped either. Moving forward we’re aiming for much better.

"But there were some really bad times. I wasn’t involved fully, but I’ve heard about it. I think at one point there were only 12 players left and that can never be good.

"If you look at where we are now with the squad we’ve already got arranged for next year it’s a stronger kick-off point for starters.

"We’ve still got some additions to add and some players that have been playing down here and aren’t contracted that we are keen to negotiate with.

Jack Bussey is one of seven players leaving Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"I’m in full support of James Ford, Martin (Vickers) is in full support and the other board members are in full support of James.

"The time is now for James. He is accountable for the team this year.

“Last year maybe not so and in some awkward circumstances financially. This year it’s a different story.”

Rovers are preparing to announce some new signings in the next week, which Handley believes will excite the fans.

He explained: “If fans need some reassurance we have signed some real class players that are going to be very entertaining to come and watch."

Handley sees his task to turn round Rovers’ fortunes as a long term project.

He added: “I’m charging myself with the long view. I need to be positive and forward looking and I need to have my eyes firmly fixed on getting into Super League.

"Featherstone have already proved that they are the kings of the Championship and it’s been great – but to get that one step that’s where I’m focusing on getting us.

"Five years is very realistic, but I want it sooner. But I’m not going to accelerate us into Super League – if I can that is – if the infrastructure isn’t right.

"You need to be sustainable financially to play with the big boys because you don’t want a boom and bust because sometimes those busts spiral out of control and clubs end up disappearing.

"We definitely aren’t going to do that. We want to preserve the club and we’ve done that. We want to move the club forward – we’re doing that.

"Let’s get some more commercial opportunities and get this land working for us. Those are the kind of things that help on the field and get us those points we need to get into Super League.”

​​Featherstone, meanwhile, have confirmed that seven players have left the club following the end of the 2024 campaign.

Charlie Harris has joined Dewsbury Rams and Harry Bowes will link up with Keighley Cougars while Zeus Silk, Keenen Tomlinson, Wellington Albert, Declan Patton and Jack Bussey have also departed.

The club thanked the players for their commitment and service to Fev and head coach Ford paid tribute to them.

He said: “Keenen took on the challenge of playing for Featherstone and did show some impressive glimpses during his time at the club. We all wish him well at his new club.

“Zeus arrived late to the party, stepping up from playing in the National Conference League and he worked really hard at his game.

"I was particularly impressed with how he handled himself on his debut against Halifax. Everyone at the club is keen for Zeus to do well in the future.

“Charlie worked really hard at his game and, despite not featuring as much as anyone would’ve liked, he certainly leaves us as a better player. We all wish Charlie the very best of luck at Dewsbury.

“It was a tough task for Wellington, arriving really late to the club and missing the full pre-season. Despite that, he did produce some strong moments for the team, especially with ball in hand.

"We wish Wellington and his family all the best for the future.”

On Harry Bowes, Ford said: “Although things didn’t quite go as we all hoped, Harry showed plenty of promise and consistently put the team first, which is highlighted by the number of times he played out of position.

"Harry has our utmost respect for that and we wish him the very best in his next challenge at Keighley.”

On Declan Patton, Ford said: “Dec was one of a number of halves we used throughout 2024, for a number of different reasons.

"He took on the challenge of steering us into the play-offs and, although things didn’t go as we’d all hoped, we did see plenty of class and ability. We’re all sure Dec will be a huge success at his new club and he moves on with our best wishes.”

On the departure of a fan favourite in Jack Bussey, Ford added: “Jack has been a great player for Featherstone Rovers for a long period of time.

"We will all miss Jack and we wish him the best of luck at his new club.”