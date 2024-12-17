Featherstone Rovers chairman Paddy Handley pleased with recruitment ahead of 2025 season

​Featherstone Rovers chairman Paddy Handley is pleased with off the field progression since the end of last season.

The 2025 Championship season will be the first full one with Handley in charge at Post Office Road and he has helped deliver a squad that looks competitive to challenge for honours.

Fans are backing the quiet revolution being brought about by the chairman who took over from the long reigning Mark Campbell in August with 30 new business partners on board and season ticket sales up.

Everything looks much brighter than 12 months ago when the club was beset with financial difficulties and had to oversee a huge change in their playing roster, which led to a more disappointing campaign in 2024.

Carlos Tuimavave is one of the exciting Featherstone Rovers recruits for 2025. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Season ticket sales are up from where we were last year – considerably up,” said Handley.

"Merchandise is flying off the shelves. I think this year it is really special with the theme we have put on the shirt.

"We’ve recruited really well. The team that James has put together, that we as a board, as a club and the sponsorships have managed to put together is very special.

“But we aren’t the only ones doing it. I think Bradford have recruited really well.”

Handley is not expecting any more new signings ahead of the new season.

He added: “It’s important they now settle down, which they are doing.

"It’s not just about recruiting well, it’s about having those players gel and work together so hence they were in a week earlier than other Championship clubs.

"It might not sound a lot, but having conversations with Cooky and Hardman they tell me they think they’re two weeks in front of where they would have expected as far as contacts and levels of skill.

"The two Aussie lads have settled in really well and I know the coaches and their teammates are really pleased with what’s come over.

"It’s a bit of an unknown entity at times. Will they fit in? How will they adapt to Yorkshire life? But they seem really settled.”