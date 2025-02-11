Featherstone Rovers chiefs call for fans' backing with improved attendances in 2025

Featherstone Rovers are looking for a big increase in home crowds for their games in 2025. Picture: Rob Hare

Ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Championship season start at home to Doncaster, ​Featherstone Rovers chiefs have called for fans to get behind the club in increasing numbers.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having assembled a strong squad – already indicated by the pre-season performances and thumping Challenge Cup wins – Rovers are confident of having a big season in which they can challenge for honours.

But after attendances dropped off last year they are keen to get the Millennium Stadium rocking again in 2025 with the ultimate aim of averaging 3,400 a game to bring about a massive improvement in their IMG rating on which Super League places are based.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO Martin Vickers explained: “I’ve been a little bit disappointed about some of the numbers (in the games so far in 2025), our best attendance was against Huddersfield and was about 1,200.

"With regard to IMG it’s simple we have to improve facilities, improve massively digital engagement and the biggest one is to have average crowds of 3,400 this year – that’s got to be our aspiration, not just for the Doncaster game, it’s to try to establish that as the norm for every game this season.”

"We’ve sold 1,010 season tickets, last year it was 704. We’re pleased those 1,010 have backed us, but we’ve got to get to 3,400 and that shows us the scale of what we have to do.”

Chairman Paddy Handley admitted attendances had been disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We played Goole in their first professional game and thought it would be a draw, not really.

"We played a Super League club and a virus ripped through our team, putting 10 players out of action and there were three or four that played that weren’t 100 per cent – and what a performance. We just weren’t quite there in the stands, but yet we were 100 per cent on it on the field.

“We’ve put together a fantastic team that should on paper be up at the top of the league and we’ve seen in the friendlies and the cup games a team that is sticking together.

"It’s a little bit nervy for board and coach when you assemble 11 in. When you have so many new players coming to the club it’s a big challenge to get them all riding in the same direction all together, but with leaders like Danny Addy and Ben Reynolds it would be difficult for somebody not to jump on board – and I really see that on the field and off the field as well. They have really come together as a group.

"I’d like now to see a turnaround in support and hopefully see the stadium full against Doncaster.”