Featherstone Rovers clinch play-offs place with strong display against Oldham

Featherstone Rovers celebrate a try in their big game against Oldham. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Featherstone Rovers responded to the challenge laid down by head coach Paul Cooke as they came up with a crucial victory over big spending Oldham to cement their place in the Betfred Championship play-offs.

Cooke was looking for a big improvement from recent weeks from his team and they delivered with a fully deserved 28-12 success against opponents one place higher in the table.

Featherstone will finish in fifth or sixth place and cannot now be denied a top six place – and a spot in the end of the season play-offs – as they sit four points above Widnes Vikings in seventh with just one match to play.

With a tough final game away to another of the Championship’s big boys in Bradford Bulls it was likely a win over Oldham at the Millennium Stadium was always going to be needed and Rovers made a strong start with Ben Reynolds kicking an eighth minute penalty.

Bailey O'Connor gets the ball down for a Featherstone Rovers try. Picture: Kevin Creighton

As expected it was a real arm wrestle with neither team giving an inch in the first quarter and it took 24 minutes for the first try to be scored.

It went to the hosts and it took a high kick from Danny Addy – playing in the halves with Ryan Hampshire and Calum Turner injured – to unlock the Oldham defence as winger Derrell Olpherts attacked the ball well to leap, catch and spin to get it down over the line.

Reynolds added the conversion from wide out and was on target again with another to improve Bailey O’Connor’s 35th minute try.

But the visitors hit back on the stroke of half-time as Ryan Lannon went over. Kieran Dixon’s conversion made it 14-6 and it was still all to play for in the second 40.

Ben Reynolds kicks an early penalty to put Featherstone Rovers in front against Oldham. Picture: Rob Hare

Rovers came up with the all important first score after the break as five minutes in the ball went loose and centre O’Connor pounced before showing tremendous pace to race over from just inside his own half. Reynolds’ easy conversion stretched their advantage to 14 points again.

Oldham showed why they have enjoyed such a fine season as they hit back again with a break through the middle of the home defence finished off by forward Tom Whitehead.

But prop Jimmy Beckett charged over for another Fev try on 57 minutes to seal the excellent victory.

They played out the last quarter well enough to hold off any thoughts of another Oldham fightback and rounded off the scoring with Reynolds adding a late penalty for his sixth successful kick of the afternoon.