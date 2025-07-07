Will Jubb dives over for a Featherstone Rovers try against Barrow Raiders. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Featherstone Rovers got their play-offs bid back on track with an impressive dismantling of fifth-placed surprise packages Barrow Raiders.

Paul Cooke’s men were 30-6 up by half-time and went on to win 48-12 to move up to sixth place in the Betfred Championship.

They showed their intentions early with a good move down the right leading to Josh Hardcastle putting a kick through for Gareth Gale to go over in the corner for the opening try in only the third minute. Ben Reynolds kicked the first of what was to be seven conversions.

Barrow showed the quality that has seen them claim some big scalps this season as they quickly replied through Finn McMillan, with Ryan Johnston goaling to level the scores.

King Vuniyayawa shows determination to get over the line for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Kevin Creighton

But Fev soon established control with half-backs Reynolds and Ryan Hampshire pulling the strings and after forcing a goalline drop-out they went back in front when hooker Will Jubb took King Vuniyayawa’s offload to go over for a converted try.

And Reynolds increased the lead to 12 points after following up a kick from half-back partner Hampshire to score.

Clay Webb was next over after great work by Danny Addy and a fifth try followed before half-time as Reynolds put James Glover through a gap to score.

The good work continued into the second half when three minutes in Hampshire sent Glover in for his second try.

Danny Addy passes the ball on. Picture: Rob Hare

Barrow briefly replied as Johnston set up a try for Matt Costello in the corner then tagged on the extras to make it 36-12.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors and their afternoon was summed up when Luke Broadbent raced away only to be brought back for a forward pass.

Rovers got back on top and Vuniyayawa powered over.

The Raiders had toughened up in the second half as shown when Webb clashed with half-back Alex Bishop who was sent-off with seven minutes remaining.

James Glover gets the ball down for a try. Picture: Rob Hare

Fev were not done with their scoring as they rounded off their day with a try by Sitaleki Akauola, after he followed up Hampshire’s kick ahead. Hampshire converted.

Head coach Cooke was understandably pleased with the display of his team.

He said: "We needed a response from what was a poorish performance last week and we got one.

"We started the game really well. We allowed Barrow back in with a soft error on half-way on the very next set after scoring, but other than that I thought we were pretty good on the whole.

"After 15 minutes or so we took over the game.

"Once we got to grips with going hard and fast over the advantage line then we took over the game and Barrow didn’t really have an answer to us.”