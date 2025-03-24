Featherstone Rovers coach Paul Cooke 'bitterly disappointed' with defeat at Halifax

Connor Jones dives over for a Featherstone Rovers try at Halifax. Picture: Rob Hare

​Featherstone Rovers suffered a third successive defeat when they went down 38-12 away to early season Betfred Championship pacesetters Halifax Panthers.

The Panthers are the only team boasting a 100 per cent record in the division and showed why with a strong display against a Featherstone side surprisingly languishing in the bottom four now with just one win from their first four league matches.

Rovers started with another different combination in the halves as unavailability left them with regular full-back Caleb Aekins partnering loose forward Danny Addy in the key positions.

With injuries in the forwards also they also had new signing from Hull FC Will Gardiner making his debut at prop while backs Louix Gorman and Connor Barley and forward Leo Tennison came in as part of dual registration deals with Hull KR.

Featherstone Rovers players combine to halt a Halifax Panthers attack. Picture: Rob Hare

A poor start saw Halifax ahead inside four minutes as former Castleford Tigers prop Brandon Douglas crashed over and Louis Jouffret converted.

Adam Tangata then took advantage of a fortunate bounce to add a second home try and the lead was 10-0 after just eight minutes.

Fev’s horror start continued as they lost Gardiner to a head injury, but they were able to cut their deficit when winger Derrell Olpherts raced over and Gorman converted.

Jouffret and Ben Crooks combined to send Ben Tibbs over then more tries, scored by Jack Hansen, from Tom Inman’s kick, and Brad Graham, after a smart dummy, made it 24-6 at half-time.

A better start to the second half from Rovers was rewarded when Connor Jones followed up a kick into the in-goal area to score and Gorman kicked his second goal.

But hopes of a comeback were dashed as Hansen grabbed his second try after a kick was spilt.

Jouffret converted then added a penalty before Adam O’Brien completed Fev’s misery with the Panthers’ seventh try late on.

“I’m bitterly disappointed, we’ve conceded far too many points,” said head coach Paul Cooke.

"There’s some reasons as to why we are not as good as we can be with players that aren’t playing, but ultimately the answers are in the changing rooms.

"There’s nobody coming back in the short term next week so we’ve got to improve and we’ve got to do things better.”