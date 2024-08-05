Featherstone Rovers come from behind for crucial victory over top six rivals

​Featherstone Rovers turned round a 10-point half-time deficit to come up with a crucial victory over top six rivals Batley Bulldogs in their latest Betfred Championship match at the Millennium Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​James Ford’s men were desperate to get back to winning ways after setbacks against Doncaster and Wakefield Trinity in their previous two matches and ultimately did so with a 24-16 victory – but only after a difficult first 40 minutes.

A try five minutes from time by Rovers’ new signing from Dewsbury, Jimmy Beckett, sealed the Bulldogs’ fate after the home team scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to turn the game on its head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley started well as Ben White’s smart pass sent Lucas Walshaw racing away from half way in only the third minute and he brushed aside tackles to score a try, to which Josh Woods added the extras.

Connor Wynne scores a try for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: John Victor

The hosts hit back as a repeat set allowed them to pile on the pressure, resulting in a try for winger Connor Wynne in the corner and a Ben Reynolds conversion.

But Batley were still playing well and Woods’ long pass sent Joe Burton over in the corner for an unconverted try in the 24th minute.

More pressure that included a goal-line drop-out led to Dane Manning powering over from close range against his former side and Woods’ conversion with the last kick of the first half made it 16-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers have suffered from inconsistency this season and showed it again over the 80 minutes. In the second 40, however, they were much improved and were right back in the contest when a strong break down the middle led to Jack Bussey going over for a try converted by Reynolds.

Luke Hooley is stopped in his tracks. Picture: John Victor

When Reynolds then converted his own try, scored from close range just before the hour, Featherstone were 18-16 ahead.

The result remained in the balance, though, until five minutes from time as Beckett charged over for the match winning try.

Reynolds’ fourth conversion completed the scoring and it was a relief for home fans when the final hooter sounded soon after.

The importance of the victory was seen as it left Rovers sixth in the table with Batley down in ninth just two points behind