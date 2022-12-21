Featherstone Rovers confirm squad numbers for 2023 Betfred Championship season
Featherstone Rovers may have eight new recruits, but they have shown they have plenty of continuity with 12 of their players from 2022 retaining their squad numbers for the 2023 Betfred Championship campaign.
In the backs Brandon Pickersgill (1), Luke Briscoe (2), Craig Hall (4), Gareth Gale (5) and Josh Hardcastle (18) have retained their shirts from last season.
Forwards to keep their same numbers include Craig Kopczak (8), Connor Jones (9), James Lockwood (10), Jack Bussey (13), Matty Wildie (14) and John Davies (15).
New recruit Chris Hankinson takes the number three jersey which was occupied last season by Joey Leilua, who has elected to wear the number 21 next year.
Half-back Riley Dean, who is on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves, will take to the field in the number seven shirt.
The returning Brad Day has taken number 11 while Elijah Taylor, who signed from Salford Red Devils, will wear the 12 shirt when he makes his Featherstone debut.
French duo Matheiu Cozza and Thomas Lacans, who also arrived at the club in the off-season, will takes numbers 24 and 25 respectively while the most recent recruit, Papua New Guinea international McKenzie Yei, has been handed the number 27 shirt.
The Rovers squad for 2023 is: 1 Brandon Pickersgill, 2 Luke Briscoe, 3 Chris Hankinson, 4 Craig Hall, 5 Gareth Gale, 6 Johnathon Ford, 7 Riley Dean, 8 Craig Kopczak, 9 Connor Jones, 10 James Lockwood, 11 Brad Day, 12 Elijah Taylor, 13 Jack Bussey, 14 Matty Wildie, 15 John Davies, 16 Junior Moors, 17 Gadwin Springer, 18 Josh Hardcastle, 19 Luke Cooper, 20 Mark Kheirallah, 21 Joey Leilua, 22 Dan Fleming, 23 Caleb Aekins, 24 Matheiu Cozza, 25 Thomas Lacans, 26 Tyla Hepi, 27 McKenzie Yei.
Featherstone have been installed as joint favourites to win the Championship Grand Final and gain promotion next year.
Sky Bet have Sean Long’s men at 7/4 to be celebrating next autumn – the same odds they are offering backers of Toulouse Olympique, who were relegated from Super League in 2022.
Bradford Bulls, Halifax Panthers and newly promoted Keighley Cougars – who have just added former Man of Steel Luke Gale to their ranks – are all at 12/1 with Widnes Vikings and York City Knights 16/1, last season’s runners-up Batley Bulldogs 20/1, Barrow Raiders 25/1, Sheffield Eagles 40/1, London Broncos 50/1, Newcastle Thunder 66/1, Whitehaven 80/1 and Swinton Lions 100/1.