​Featherstone Rovers have announced their squad numbers for the new Championship season with a few surprise choices.

​Rovers have recruited heavily in the off season to put together a stronger squad than they had in 2024, but only six of the new boys have been handed one to 13 shirts as the players who have served the club over a number of years have kept their jerseys.

Winger Derrell Olpherts will wear number two, while centres Carlos Tuimavave (three) and Jayden Hatton (four) appear to be the first choice centres for the start of the campaign and newly recruited half-back Zach Herring will be number seven.

Hooker Will Jubb, who has arrived from York Knights, has been given the number nine shirt and back-rower Toby Boothroyd will be the new number 12.

Darrell Olpherts will wear the number two shirt for Featherstone Rovers in the 2025 Betfred Championship season. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Shirts given to fellow newcomers are Sitaleki Akauola (15), King Vuniyayawa (16), Clay Webb (17), Robson Stevens (19), Jordan Williams (21), Calum Turner (22), Bailey O’Connor (24) and Johnny Openshaw (26).

Regular starting full-back Caleb Aekins retains the number one jersey and prolific try scorer Gareth Gale remains at five with Ben Reynolds at six.

In the forwards Gadwin Springer is still number eight, Brad Day 11 and Danny Addy 13 while Jimmy Beckett – who came in part way through last season – has been promoted to 10.

The full squad list: 1 Caleb Aekins; 2 Derrell Olpherts; 3 Carlos Tuimavave; 4 Jayden Hatton; 5 Gareth Gale; 6 Ben Reynolds; 7 Zach Herring; 8 Gadwin Springer; 9 Will Jubb; 10 Jimmy Beckett; 11 Brad Day; 12 Toby Boothroyd; 13 Danny Addy; 14 Connor Jones; 15 Sitaleki Akauola; 16 King Vuniyayawa; 17 Clay Webb; 18 Thomas Lacans; 19 Robson Stevens; 20 Josh Hardcastle; 21 Jordan Williams; 22 Calum Turner; 23 Connor Wynne; 24 Bailey O'Connor; 25 Jack Arnold; 26 Jonny Openshaw; 27 Maddox Jefferey.

Head coach James Ford, meanwhile, has one last look at the players he has ahead of the Championship campaign with another pre-season game this Sunday when Featherstone test themselves against Super League opposition in Huddersfield Giants (kick-off 3pm).