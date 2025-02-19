Featherstone Rovers consider options after releasing Australian half-back Zach Herring on 'compassionate grounds'

Zach Herring is on his way home to Australia after being released by Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

Featherstone Rovers may be on the lookout for a new half-back after releasing their overseas signing Zach Herring on what they say are compassionate grounds.

The 23-year-old Australian was set to be a big part of Rovers’ plans after joining the club in the off-season on an initial one-year deal.

He was formerly with the Newcastle Knights and had made a good impression in his early weeks with Featherstone, playing for them in their opening Betfred Championship victory against Doncaster.

But his sudden departure has been confirmed by Fev in a social media statement which read: “The club can announce that unfortunately Zach Herring will be released from his contract with immediate effect on compassionate grounds. We wish Zach all the best for the future.”

No further details have been shared and it leaves Rovers a key player short in their squad, although they do have a readymade replacement available in French scrum-half Thomas Lacans who is free from the injury that dogged his 2024 campaign and has looked impressive in the build-up to the new season.

New signing Calum Turner can also play in the halves so can be another option going forward.

Fev struggled to put out a consistent half-back partnership for a number of reasons last year and head coach James Ford will be keen to establish a regular starter alongside Ben Reynolds as they look to have an improved league campaign in 2025.