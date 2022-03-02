Brandon Pickersgill is making a big impression with Featherstone Rovers at the start of the season. Picture: SWpix.com

The former Bradford Bulls player has been one of Rovers stand-out players this term, having joined the club from the Odsal outfit this year.

Rovers have been involved in the last two Championship Grand Finals but were beaten by Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique, in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

After defeating rivals Halifax Panthers in the Challenge Cup last weekend, Rovers turn their attention back to league action as they host Halifax at Post Office Road.

“It’s a privilege to play in a team like this and under coaches like Brian Mac and (his assistant) Ian Hardman, who has been brilliant with me,” Pickersgill told League Express.

“Featherstone had a strong squad last season, and came close to going up, and they have added to it.

“I enjoyed my time at Bradford, but when I got the chance to move, I knew it was too good an opportunity to turn down, and I’ve settled in really well. Brian and Ian are really improving my game, and we’ve made a good start, but we’re certainly not taking anything for granted.

“This is a strong division – just look at Widnes, who are above us in the table, and everyone can see the quality at Leigh.

“We’ve had tough games against York, Workington and London Broncos as well, and we know no game is easy. We have set our stall out to win promotion. That’s the aim, there’s a buzz about the club and the town, and a strong belief that we can do it.