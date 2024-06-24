Featherstone Rovers hoping Dec Patton can be key to revival in fortunes - but big task ahead in France

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Featherstone Rovers face a big task if they are to halt their slide in the Betfred Championship when they travel to France this weekend.

​An away game against Toulouse Olympique is not the game James Ford would choose to start a revival following four successive defeats.

In contrast to Rovers’ drop off in form and results the French team have won their last six matches and have not conceded a single point against Batley Bulldogs and Doncaster in their last two fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have charged up to third place in the table while Fev are in sixth and are four points behind Toulouse as well as a massive 12 behind unbeaten leaders Wakefield Trinity.

Dec Patton made a promising start for Featherstone Rovers on his debut against York Knights. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Rovers’ latest disappointment came with a 38-24 loss to York Knights – the first time they have lost to them at home since 2006 and the first in the league since 1957.

An alarming fall off after a great first 20 minutes has piled on the pressure on head coach Ford who has had an unenviable task of getting 17 men fit to play in recent weeks, but who has now got more troops to call on following some vital recruitment.

Featherstone fielded a stronger looking line-up for the York game, including all of their recent signings, Dec Patton, Greg Eden and Ben Nakubuwai, and they raced into a 16-0 lead in the first 18 minutes only for it all to fall apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patton made an instant impression in creating the first two tries and is being backed to be the player Rovers have been looking for to guide them round the pitch since Ben Reynolds left the club just after the start of the season.

Fev fans had previously seen what he could do as he starred for Swinton Lions in their win at the Millennium Stadium.

"We lost Benny and Tommy (Lacans) is injured so we’ve been scratching around a bit trying to find a solution in the halves,” said Ford.

"Harry Bowes has played there, Connor Jones, Danny Addy, Greg Eden as well and we’re really thankful to everybody who’s put their hand up and had a go, but it got to the point where we just had to go and solve the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a player Dec’s got a good kicking game, short and long, his distribution’s good and what really excites me is his leadership and willingness to correct things that aren’t quite happening as they should be.