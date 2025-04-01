Featherstone Rovers hoping return of key players can give them boost for London cup tie

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke is hoping for a boost with a return from injury of several players. Picture: Rob Hare

​Head coach Paul Cooke admitted his Featherstone Rovers are still “way off where they need to be”.

​Cooke has had a difficult start to the job since taking over from James Ford with Rovers losing their last four matches and only winning one of their first five Betfred Championship contests.

Their latest setback came with a 48-24 home defeat to Bradford Bulls and although Cooke saw some improvement he was critical of his players.

He did offer some hope for supporters, however, in revealing that several key players are close to returning to action and could make the team for the next game, an 1895 Cup quarter-final at home to London Broncos.

The cup game offers a chance of revenge for Rovers after they lost 14-12 to the men from the capital back in February and Cooke is looking for an improved display from his players.

He said: “It was better in parts (against Bradford), but we are still way off where we need to be.

"We get some troops back next week, which is big for us, in key positions, but the players coming back don’t give you a God given right to win a game and they don’t give you a right not to concede 48 points.

"For four weeks now we have conceded far too many points in games. But just because we get three, four or five players back in the coming doesn’t mean we are going to defend any better.

"So we have got to have some personal pride in what we’re doing and answer some questions that have been asked of them by not just myself and the coaching staff, but supporters on the terraces who are rightly aggrieved about the way we are playing and particularly the defending.”

Cooke added: “I’m sick of telling people that we are training well, but ultimately all that matters is Sundays. You get judged on performances at weekends. We’ve got to be better.

"Some of the players are trying really hard, others are taking short cuts – we’ve got to weed that out and we’ve got to stop that and keep working as hard as we can. There’s no question we’re in a little bit of a hole.

"But the players coming back are key players for us and will help in positions we are struggling. We’ll hope they’ll make a massive difference, but everybody else has got to buy in. We’re all in it together.”

On the London game ahead, Cooke is expecting another tough challenge for his team.

He explained: "We lost against them in round two where we conceded some points we shouldn’t have and lost the game, albeit very tight.

"London are a threat, but what’s more threatening to us right now is us. We’re hurting ourselves so we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to work hard this week. With whatever personnel takes the field we’ve all got t be in it together, no moaning, no sulking and kicking stones, we’ve got to be better.”