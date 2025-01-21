Featherstone Rovers launch drive to boost attendances in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Featherstone Rovers have come up with another initiative to drive an increase in attendances at Betfred Championship matches in 2025.

Rovers have launched an ambitious campaign to put 6,000 season tickets in the hands of children in the Featherstone area.

With season tickets sales already 15 per cent up on last year, the club is confident this initiative will see the club break records this year.

The campaign will see visits and activities organised with all the primary, secondary schools in the area together with training sessions at all Rovers’ local community clubs.

Featherstone Rovers are aiming to boost attendances in 2025. Picture: Rob Hare

Fev will also be working closely with local partners such as Wakefield District Housing to have a free open day for all tenants in the area together with some specific outreach work with community groups in all areas of the Five Towns.

All members of the Rovers first team squad will fully participate in the sessions.

Chairman Paddy Handley said: “There is a real buzz around the club at the moment and we want to leave no stone unturned in bringing new young supporters and their families for a visit to the Millennium Stadium.

"We are working hard on the field with James Ford’s impressive new team and off the field with a new match day experience so everyone at the club will be working hard to ensure that once these new supporters sign up, they will be a Rovers fan for life.”

Fev returned to action in their first two pre-season matches in the last week, beating Goole Vikings 46-6 then leading 22-0 at half-time against Dewsbury Rams only for the game to be abandoned because of a power outage in the area that left the Millennium Stadium without floodlights.

Their first competitive match is this Saturday, away to NCL Premier side Waterhead Warriors in the second round of the Challenge Cup (kick-off 2pm).

Rovers could be without their top try scorer from last season, Connor Wynne, after he was sent-off against Goole, with the club finding out this week if he will be suspended.

They will definitely not have former Super League back Greg Eden, who has left the club after making 15 appearances following a move from Halifax last year.