Featherstone Rovers looking for new chief executive after Martin Vickers leaves

Featherstone Rovers are now looking for a new CEO.

Following the resignation of chairman Paddy Handley this week Featherstone Rovers have now also confirmed that chief executive Martin Vickers has left the club.

The CEO’s departure was revealed in the latest social media post by long-time Featherstone board member Mark Campbell.

He said to supporters on Saturday: “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your continued support following my recent announcement on returning to the club.

"Please be assured that our actions will always prioritize the best interests of the club and we will keep you informed of any significant developments as they arise.

“This morning, an urgent meeting was organised with the current board of directors. Whilst most members attended I am disappointed that some members did not attend. We had hoped this meeting would provide clarity on recent club matters during my absence.

“I would also like to inform you that Martin Vickers has left the club effective immediately. We are actively in the process of appointing a new CEO and will communicate this decision at the appropriate time."

Campbell added: “As a valued fan, your support is crucial during this period. I encourage you to participate in our upcoming events, including the NCL Finals Day and the Bonfire Event, as these are vital opportunities to unite and strengthen our community.

“We are currently conducting a financial review and are dedicated to completing this process as swiftly as possible. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”