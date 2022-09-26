Featherstone Rovers looking for new head coach after Brian McDermott quits

Rovers’ hopes of promotion to the Betfred Super League for next year were destroyed when they were beaten at home by Batley Bulldogs in a Championship play-off semi-final on Sunday and McDermott labelled their season a failure in the immediate aftermath.

Fev did finish second in the table to Leigh Centurions and were runners-up in the 1895 Cup final, but their campaign ended abruptly with the surprise loss to the Bulldogs when they had been expected to line up against Leigh in this weekend’s “million pound match” for promotion.

A statement issued by the club said that they could confirm that McDermott had today resigned from his role at the club with immediate effect.

Brian McDermott has quit his head coach role at Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

McDermott, who was only charge for one year, said: “I came to the club with a clear objective to achieve promotion to Super League, an objective which unfortunately has not been achieved.

“I feel my departure will give the club the opportunity to take a new direction and hopefully they will be able to build upon the progress made this year.”

Rovers lost only three of their 27 league matches and McDermott added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time coaching this group of players this season.

“They have always given me great support and I will watch with interest the progress I’m sure they will make in 2023.

“I have respected greatly the club in my time here; it is a club steeped in tradition and has excellent facilities, with a strong supporter base. I look forward to seeing that development continue in the future.”

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: “Brian has worked tremendously hard this year to achieve our promotion goal and we respect his decision after yesterday’s defeat to move on.