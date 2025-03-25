Featherstone Rovers looking to dig themselves out of a hole - starting with Bradford game

Danny Addy looks to put a kick in for Featherstone Rovers in their defeat at Halifax Panthers. Picture: Rob Hare

​Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke is expecting another tough challenge for his team when they return to home soil to take on Bradford Bulls in the Betfred Championship on Sunday.

Rovers go into the game fourth from bottom in the table with just one win from their first four league games and desperate to turn their fortunes around under recently appointed head coach Cooke.

They face a Bradford team that started the season on fire – including knocking Castleford Tigers out of the Challenge Cup – but have suddenly been derailed by three successive defeats.

"It gets no easier,” said Cooke.

"It’s two teams that are struggling for a bit of form. It’s going to be a tough game for us, it’s going to be a tough game for them if we turn up. But we’ve got to get ourselves right.

"There’s no good us looking at what Bradford are going to bring if we don’t bring our A game. We’ve got no chance if we play the way we did (at Halifax), individually and collectively.

“The message to the players is we’re all hurting and we’re all in it together.

“The coaching staff will look themselves in the mirror, the players have got to do the same.

"We’ve got to turn round our form, which is in no way good enough. We’ve got to be better in almost every department.

"It’s a bitter one to swallow for us. It hurts, but we’ve just got to dig ourselves out of that hole, it’s as simple as that.”

Featherstone have added to their squad with the signing of prop Will Gardiner on loan for the rest of the season.

Gardiner, 23, arrived from Hull in time to make his debut at Halifax and will be a great addition to the team according to his new coach.

Cooke added: “Will wants to become an established Super League prop forward having had a fair bit of experience since making his debut and we are sure that he’ll relish this opportunity and be a big player for Featherstone Rovers throughout the 2025 campaign.”

Gardiner said: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to play at Featherstone.

“I think it’s a great club with loyal supporters and I can’t wait to rip in.”