Featherstone Rovers lose out to late Bradford Bulls tries to finish in sixth place

Featherstone Rovers Women celebrate scoring a try in their play-offs semi-final win over Cardiff. Picture: John Victor

Featherstone Rovers’ regular season ended in a battling display, but a 22-8 defeat at Bradford Bulls that saw them drop down to finish sixth in the Betfred Championship.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cooke’s men were handicapped by the absence of any of their first choice half-backs following a four-match ban handed out to Ben Reynolds for his recent dissent sending off at Sheffield and went with a different game plan at Odsal.

They were able to keep things tight and the teams were tryless and all square at 2-2 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers then took the lead with their only try of the game from Connor Barley and held an 8-2 lead until the third-placed Bulls turned things round in the last nine minutes.

Defeat was tough on a Fev team that produced a spirited display and were soon showing they meant business with some tough defending early on.

They took a 15th minute lead when Danny Addy landed a penalty, but further scoring chances were at a premium in the opening half before the Bulls levelled with a Luke Hooley penalty from 40 metres out just before the break.

The second half initially followed the same pattern with both defences coming up with some good work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 11 minutes in Rovers worked a chance wide out and 20-year-old winger Barley – signed recently until the end of the end of the season from Hull KR – charged over for a fine try that was superbly improved from the touchline by stand-in kicker Addy.

Remarkably it stayed 8-2 until the closing 10 minutes with both teams going close in a much more rip roaring second half.

Bradford ramped up the pressure with a couple of goal-line drop-outs forced, but the visitors held firm until nine minutes from time when Joe Keyes broke clear and dummied his way past two would-be tacklers to score his side’s first try.

Hooley’s conversion levelled the scores before the home team – helped by a penalty for holding down – quickly struck again with Ebon Scurr and Mitch Souter combining to send former Rovers player Tom Holmes over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford sealed victory when Hooley kicked a penalty then converted the final try scored by another of the Bulls’ former Castleford contingent, Kieran Gill.

The teams will now do it all again on Friday when Rovers go back to Bradford to face the Bulls in a Championship play-off eliminator game.

• Featherstone Rovers Women have reached the Championship play-offs final following a hard earned 20-14 victory over Cardiff Demons at the Millennium Stadium.

Cardiff scored first, but Rovers hit back through Alyssa Courtney with Dani Waters goalling to make it 6-6 after 14 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Billington crashed over for another home try and Waters goaled again, but the visitors’ second try saw them them just two points behind at the break.

It remained close with both sides trading tries in the second half and Waters sealed Fev’s victory with a penalty.