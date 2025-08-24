Featherstone Rovers miss a chance to open up big gap on play-off rivals

Danny Addy goes over for a try for Featherstone Rovers against Widnes. Picture: Rob Hare

Featherstone Rovers’ top six hopes suffered a blow with defeat to play-off rivals Widnes Vikings at the Millennium Stadium.

The Vikings breathed life into their late charge for a play-off place when they went away with a 30-14 victory over opponents who they had been comfortably beaten by at Widnes in May.

Paul Cooke’s side had a chance to put six points between themselves and the Vikings and were looking to keep pressure on Oldham for a fourth place finish, but were far from their best as their defence was again breached too easily by a team now with four wins on the spin.

Widnes opened the scoring when Matt Fleming latched onto Tom Gilmore’s kick to touch down for the first try.

Rovers hit back on 24 minutes as winger Gareth Gale finished a good move from a scrum for an unconverted try.

But just before the break the Vikings stretched their lead to 12-4 with Mike Butt touching down Jack Owens’ kick and former Fev player Dec Patton kicking his second conversion.

The first score of the second half was always going to be crucial and it went to the visitors within two minutes when Ben Condon charged over from close range from Patton’s pass.

Owens then raced over and Patton’s fourth goal had the Vikings well in control at 24-4.

Featherstone hit back as Ben Reynolds sent Danny Addy through a gap to score then added the conversion.

Hopes of a comeback were kept alive when Gale raced over out wide for his second try.

But with no goal to follow they remained 10 points behind with five minutes remaining and although they forced more pressure they were unable to score again.

Gadwin Springer did go close when he was held up over the line, but it was Widnes who had the last word with Jon Bennison racing fully 80 metres for the final try right on the hooter.