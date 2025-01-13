Featherstone Rovers new boys handed first chance to impress head coach James Ford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A number of new signings are set to make their Featherstone Rovers debuts in the swiftly rearranged pre-season game against Goole Vikings tomorrow night (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The warm-up game – Goole’s first since they became a professional club in League One – was due to take place on Sunday, but was put back two days because Featherstone’s pitch was still frozen.

Rovers are hoping the forecasted better weather for the early part of this week will allow a thaw to take place to get a game on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both clubs agreed to rearrange the fixture at the Millennium Stadium, with the match set to kick-off at 7.30pm. All existing tickets can be transferred to the new fixture date.

Darrell Olpherts is set to make his Featherstone Rovers debut following his move from Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Tickets will remain on sale up to kick-off, with admission also available on the gate.

It is Rovers’ first preparation match ahead of the 2025 Championship season and has seen head coach James Ford select a side with a mixture of experienced players, new boys and two trialists.

Max Rhodes and Dan Clarke are being given a first chance to impress and win a permanent deal after training with Fev on a trial basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-man squad also includes familiar names and players from last year in Celeb Akins, Josh Hardcastle, Connor Wynne, Thomas Lacans, Gadwin Springer, Brad Day, Jimmy Beckett, Connor Jones, Maddox Jeffery and Ben Reynolds.

Alongside them the side features many of the club’s new signings, including Australian half-back Zach Herring and fellow Aussie recruits Clay Webb and Toby Boothroyd.

Further debutants aiming to take their first to chance to impress are winger Derrell Olpherts, centre Jayden Hatton, hooker Will Jubb, former Huddersfield Giants forward Robson Stevens, experienced forward Jordan Williams, utility back Calum Turner and young hooker Jonny Openshaw.

The players will have two more opportunities to press their claims for a starting spot when the Championship season opens with Rovers taking on League One Dewsbury Rams at home this Saturday then Super League side Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Challenge Cup Featherstone are still waiting to see who their opponents will be in round two after Waterhead Warriors’ first round tie against Leigh Miners fell victim to the weather last weekend.

The teams are due to try again to play their fixture this weekend, with the winners at home to Fev the following week.