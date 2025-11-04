Featherstone Rovers' player exodus begins with two stars confirmed to have joined rival Championship clubs

Ben Reynolds has joined Batley Bulldogs after leaving financially troubled Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

​With supporters still waiting to hear an update on the financial situation at Featherstone Rovers news is coming out on players who are leaving the club.

​With wages not being met by the Championship club as it tries to sort out its current financial mess players are beginning to take matters into their own hands with two key men from the squad in the last few years now confirmed to have signed for rival Championship teams.

Half-back Ben Reynolds has rejoined his former Fev coach James Ford at Batley Bulldogs while Australian hooker Connor Jones has signed on a two-year deal for Doncaster – along with former Castleford Tigers men Cory Aston and Muizz Mustapha.

Reynolds had had three spells with Rovers and played 22 games in his most recent time at the club, scoring six tries and kicking 92 goals.

On his signing Batley boss Ford said: “I am delighted to be able to bring Ben across to Batley. He is a quality player who will excite our current players, supporters and sponsors.”

Jones leaves Featherstone after 159 appearances for the club over six seasons, scoring 87 tries, and Dons head coach Richard Horne has hailed his capture for the South Yorkshire club.

He said: We were never going to turn down the opportunity to bring in a player of Connor’s calibre.

“He’s another quality player to add to the group with plenty of experience of what it takes to be successful at this level."

More players are likely to find new clubs in the coming weeks while James Glover, who joined Fev during 2025, has gone public on not receiving money he is owed, calling out the club on social media.

He tweeted: “Still owed September’s wages and now October’s missed too.

"No answers from anyone at the club – @FevRoversRLFC people have families to provide for, mortgages and bills to pay. Are we just expected to stay silent? Enough is enough.”

Mark Campbell is aiming to sort out the finances at the club after returning to take charge after chairman Paddy Handley left along with chief executive Martin Vickers.