Featherstone Rovers ready for testing run-in as they bid to cement play-offs place

Featherstone Rovers are gearing up for some tough tests ahead if they are to reach the Betfred Championship play-offs. Picture: Rob Hare

​Featherstone Rovers head into their run-in refreshed from a week off and ready for a four-pointer.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It is all systems go now in Rovers’ bid to reach the Betfred Championship play-offs and there are some big games ahead, starting with this Sunday’s trip to Doncaster, who are only one place below them in the table and have the same number of points.

With five games remaining Paul Cooke’s men are well placed in fifth spot, but there are as many as six teams still in contention for the last three play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fev still harbour hopes of overtaking Oldham, who are in fourth place, four points higher, but having played a game more.

However, only four points separate Fev from Widnes Vikings in ninth so it is all set up for a thrilling finish to the season.

And Rovers face a testing run-in as they follow up their big game at Cooke’s former club with another four-pointer against Widnes.

They then face struggling Sheffield Eagles before a massive finish to the campaign against Oldham and second-placed Bradford Bulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers go into the testing five-week period off the back of a week when they have been able to take stock of where they are at and get some players fit for the games to come.

After nine wins from their last 11 matches players were given some free time before getting stuck back into training this week.

"There’s no resting on laurels here,” said head coach Cooke.

"It’s near the end of the season and the business end, we need to be together – and we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off the pitch, the club has put out a statement clarifying the position of Paddy Handley.

It read: “Following recent Companies House changes, the club can confirm that Paddy Handley remains chairman of the club.

"His appointment as a formal director needs to be formally ratified by an AGM, which hadn't originally been the case. This will be resolved at a later date.”

Featherstone, meanwhile, have launched a new green third kit which the team will wear against Widnes and Oldham.