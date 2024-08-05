Featherstone Rovers recruit Jimmy Beckett looks to make impact after memorable return game

​Featherstone Rovers’ new recruit Jimmy Beckett was pleased with his return to Post Office Road as he made a winning start following his switch from Dewsbury Rams.

Prop forward Beckett was a match clinching try scorer as Rovers overcame a typically gritty Batley Bulldogs challenge to get back to winning ways in the Betfred Championship.

The former Fev ballboy first played for the club back in 2019 so it was his second debut after rejoining from Dewsbury during the week. And it proved a memorable one for the strong running forward who stayed on the pitch for the full 80 minutes.

"I’m buzzing to be back,” he said. “It’s been three years since I was here and I’m very happy to be back.

Jimmy Beckett made an impact on his return to Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

"It was great to get a win against a team in and around us and we will aim to snatch some wins against others, starting with Widnes where we want to go and get two points.

“We were a bit clunky in areas, but we had mental grit and determination to get us home in the second half.

"We stuck to our game plan and it got us over the line in the end.

"We knew if we could execute what we were doing we would come good – it was just the final passes.

"They threw a lot at us in the second half so to keep them to nill was very pleasing.”

On rejoining Rovers, Beckett explained: ““I really enjoyed my time with Dewsbury and would like to thank everyone at the club for making my three years there very enjoyable.

“I’m now excited by the challenge that lies ahead. I obviously have previous experience of playing in front of the class Fev fans and I want to give my absolute best for this great club.”

After his stand-out performances for the Rams, the 24-year-old Beckett has rejoined Featherstone on a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

As part of the deal Zeus Silk and Keenen Tomlinson have both moved in the opposite direction, joining the Rams with immediate effect, and Rovers will also play a pre-season friendly in 2025 against the Dewsbury club.

For the Batley game Rovers were also boosted by the return from injury of Wellington Albert and Jack Bussey, who had been out since June, while club legend James Lockwood played his first game back after coming out of retirement to add some experience until the end of the year.