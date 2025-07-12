Gareth Gale dives over for a try for Featherstone Rovers at Hunslet. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Paul Cooke was delighted his resurgent Featherstone Rovers side responded to his challenge as they made light of their short turn round to rack up 13 tries in their biggest margin win of the season in the Betfred Championship.

Rovers were 22-0 up by half-time and continued their good work to put bottom of the table Hunslet to the sword in a dominant display at the South Leeds Stadium, eventually winning 70-4.

Derrell Olpherts led the scoring with a first half hat-trick, while Caleb Aekins, Gareth Gale and Connor Jones also crossed for two tries each and there was one for James Glover, Ben Reynolds, Jimmy Beckett and Ryan Hampshire, with Reynolds kicking five goals and Hampshire four.

It was all different to last month when Fev struggled to beat Hunslet in their first game after the 1895 Cuo final.

Derrell Olpherts touches down for one of his three tries against Hunslet. Picture: Kevin Creighton

“We were wounded a little bit from when we played them after Wembley. They almost got us then and probably should have,” said head coach Cooke.

"We came with a real focus on a performance and a result.

"The players were aware that if we didn’t get a result then we would be training on Sunday morning at 7am. We dangled a carrot and they took that carrot and did a really professional job.

"We’re pleased it;s job done and we’ve got a healthy points difference out of it.

On loan forward Pat Moran in action for Featherstone Rover. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"By and large when you score 76 points and only concede four you can only be happy.”

Featherstone were soon on their way to their seventh win in eight league matches as they notched their first points after just four minutes, Aekins left with an easy finish after good work by Reynolds and Connor Wynne who was playing at centre.

Reynolds came close to a second try, but there was no stopping Olpherts in the 14th minute as he squeezed over.

Hunslet’s hopes of hitting back were hit when they were reduced to 12 men with Coby Nichol was sin-binned for a head-high tackle on Glover.

Try time for Connor Jones. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Rovers took advantage as Olpherts raced over for his second try and he quickly followed up by completing a 12-minute hat-trick after once again being set up by a combination of Reynolds and Wynne.

Rovers continued to put their hosts to the sword with Hampshire’s fine cut-out pass sending Gale over in the corner.

The good work contunued into the second half as just two minutes in Hampshire and Reynolds combined to send Glover over.

Nine minutes later Pat Moran’s break was backed up by Connor Jones for another try.

Hunslet were rewarded for their efforts as Billy Jowitt raced over for a try that gave them some consolation.

But it was one-way traffic from that point with Rovers going on to ruthlessly expose their opponents’ weaknesses.

Hampshire’s smart kick led to Gale scoring his second try then Reynolds went over following Danny Addy’s fine break that was carried on by Olpherts.

Aekins added his second try soon after and Jones doubled after backing up King Vuniyaywa’s break.

Rovers kept the scoring going right up the final hooter with Beckett going over from close range and Hampshire charging in to complete the rout.