The match on Saturday, December 31 will kick-off at midday (12pm) and will see the first time the two neighbours have met in four years.

Supporters could get their first look at new recruits Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Albert Vete, and Muizz Mustapha in Cas colours for the first time as they could make their club debut while it will be the first game in charge of Rovers for their new head coach Sean Long and they are set to introduce some new players in their opening warm-up match.