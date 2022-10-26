Featherstone Rovers set to host Castleford Tigers in New Year's Eve challenge
Castleford Tigers have announced that they will begin their pre-season campaign ahead of the new 2023 Betfred Super League season with a festive friendly against local rivals Featherstone Rovers at The Millennium Stadium on New Year’s Eve.
The match on Saturday, December 31 will kick-off at midday (12pm) and will see the first time the two neighbours have met in four years.
Supporters could get their first look at new recruits Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Albert Vete, and Muizz Mustapha in Cas colours for the first time as they could make their club debut while it will be the first game in charge of Rovers for their new head coach Sean Long and they are set to introduce some new players in their opening warm-up match.
Popular former Cas players Junior Moors and Jesse Sene-Lefao could also come up against the Tigers if selected.
The Tigers’ 2023 pre-season training begins on Monday, November 14.