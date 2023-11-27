Featherstone Rovers set to tackle Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams in first pre-season fixtures

​Featherstone Rovers are set to test their new look squad against two of their Championship rivals when they began their on the field preparations for the 2024 season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Rovers have confirmed their first two pre-season fixtures, which are set to take place at their Millennium Stadium, and will see opposition from Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams.

First up will be the game against the Bulls, who are expected to be one of Featherstone’s biggest rivals for honours next season after showing big signs of improvement in the second half of the 2023 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game takes place on Sunday, January 7 with a 3pm kick-off and will give the home supporters a first look at the new signings who are aiming to make a mark with Rovers next year.

John Davies is set to return to Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium with his new Bradford Bulls side. Photo by Rob Hare

There could be a familiar face in the opposition ranks with John Davies now a Bradford Bull after ending his long association with Fev.

The second game on Sunday, January 14 will see Rovers take on a Dewsbury side who were revitalised last year when they won the League One crown.

They were taken to the title by head coach Liam Finn, once of Featherstone, and now have another ex-Flat Capper at the head of affairs with Pontefract-born Dale Ferguson taking charge following Finn’s move to Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really looking forward to kicking off 2024 in front of our own fans against Bradford and Dewsbury,” said Rovers head coach James Ford.

"Bradford have built an impressive squad and it’ll be a good test and measure of where we are in terms of our preparation.

"Dewsbury had a pretty awesome season last year and will be looking to continue that momentum.

"It will be another really good indicator as to where we are and where we’ll need to improve coming into the competitive fixtures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone Rovers Women are looking for a new assistant coach, who will report to and support head coach Marie Colley and play a large part in developing the Women’s Super League team.