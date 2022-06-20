Featherstone Rovers sign Jack Broadbent from Leeds Rhinos until end of 2022 season

Broadbent, 21, previously had a loan spell with Rovers in 2019 and can play second row, stand-off, full-back, wing and centre, providing multiple options for Brian McDermott ahead of this weekend’s game with Broadbent’s hometown club Batley Bulldogs.

Broadbent has also previously enjoyed a loan spell with the Bulldogs and his move has come as a surprise as he has been widely linked with a transfer to Featherstone's neighbours, Castleford Tigers.

Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers said: "We're pleased to be adding a player of Jack's ability to the squad. Jack has a very bright future ahead of him, we've seen that clearly from his performances in a Leeds shirt as well as in an England Knights shirt last year."

Jack Broadbent played against Featherstone Rovers in a pre-season game, but will now play for them in the Championship after joining for the rest of the season from Leeds Rhinos.

Broadbent will join up with Brian McDermott's squad this evening for his first training session.

On his departure from Leeds, the Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith said, “We would like to wish Jack all the best at Featherstone. He is a young player who needs game time against quality opposition and this is a good opportunity."