Odsal.

Featherstone Rovers have suffered yet more agony in the Championship play-offs after being soundly beaten 25-12 by Bradford Bulls in their elimination contest at Odsal.

An early Jayden Myers try was added to by the boot of Jordan Lilley, whose penalty and drop goal gave the Bulls a 7-0 half-time lead.

Three more tries followed in the second half from Kieran Gill, Lilley and Keven Appo as Bradford carried their end of season form into the play-offs, with Rovers only responding late on through Josh Hardcastle and Brad Day.

Fev knew that victory would set up a blockbusting semi-final tie at neighbours, and League Leaders’ Shield winners, Wakefield Trinity.

But they had no response to the Bulls’ power and style and, with their season now over, they must watch on as Bradford travel to Toulouse while Trin host York Knights next weekend.

In victory, the Bulls have added themselves to a long list of sides who have defeated Featherstone in the play-offs since the inception of the format in 2019.

It is now five play-off defeats against five different sides for Rovers, following Grand Final heartache against Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse in 2019 and 2021 respectively, and surprising semi-final losses at home to Batley Bulldogs and London Broncos over the last two seasons when Super League glistened on the horizon.

James Ford’s men, in 2024, in all honesty, were lucky to scrape into the top six following their defeat at York, with Dewsbury’s shocking triumph over Sheffield Eagles sealing their spot.

The Bulls, one of the founding members of the top tier, may not be guaranteed automatic promotion back with rugby league’s elite should they be successful in their next two games due to the changes implemented at the start of the 2024 campaign.

But on this form they will certainly give Toulouse a game next weekend.

The home side made the best possible start with Myers flying over in the corner, with the visitors not seeing the ball after the boot of Ben Reynolds got the game underway. After a set restart on halfway, Lilley kicked to the corner where it was patted down by Jayden Okunbor, allowing Myers to dart over.

There was an early flash point involving most of the 26 players on the pitch, which resulted in a penalty to Fev, but the Bulls’ defence kept them out on the last tackle.

Lilley’s penalty made it 6-0 before the game turned manic in the space of five minutes. Tom Holmes streaked forward from full-back for the home side but his back-handed pass went straight out of play.

At the other end, a Fev grubber kick caused panic in the in-goal area but Bradford survived. There was no let-up in the action though as Jarrod Sammut stormed forward from his own 20 but he was stopped just short of the line superbly by the Fev defence.

It was proving to be a close encounter, with Lilley choosing to make it 7-0 with a drop goal before the break.

But the Bulls, who entered the play-offs with five wins from their final six games, camped in Fev’s half at the start of the second half and were rewarded with Gill going over after latching onto a fine grubber.

The lead was extended soon after as Gill and Lilley combined brilliantly, with the latter diving over by the sticks.

Appo powered over to make it 25-0 before consolation tries from Hardcastle and Day got Fev on the board - but it was too little, too late to extend their season.

Bradford: Holmes, Okunbor, Myers, Gill, Taufua, Sammut, Lilley, Lawrence, Hallas, Doro, Appo, Fulton, Smith

Interchanges: Scurr, Souter, Pele, Makin

Tries: Myers, Gill, Lilley, Appo

Conversions: Lilley (3)

Penalties: Lilley

Featherstone: Aekins, Wynne, Hardcastle, Minikin, Gale, Reynolds, Lacans, Springer, Jones, Lockwood, Day, Bussey, Beckett

Interchanges: Albert, Arnold, Patton, Nakubuwai

Tries: Hardcastle, Day

Conversions: Reynolds (2)