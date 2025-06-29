York's Ata Hingano and Fev's Ryan Hampshire in action in the 1895 Cup final earlier this month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Featherstone Rovers’ five-game winning run in the Championship was brought to an abrupt halt by York Knights this afternoon (Sunday).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High-flying York ran in five converted tries at the LNER Community Stadium to make it two wins over Fev in the space of four weeks following the Knights’ 1895 Cup final triumph at the start of the month.

Rovers only had a double from Connor Wynne to cheer as they were overpowered 30-8 on a hot afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they were always chasing the game after Ata Hingano’s early solo effort gave the home side the lead.

Rovers responded with Gareth Gale coming close down the right hand side. But it was York who would score next through Kieran Buchanan.

However, Wynne gave the visitors hope a minute before the half-time hooter. After receiving a penalty under the posts, Fev played on looking for the try, with Caleb Aekins helping to set Wynne up in the corner.

And Paul Cooke’s men seemingly carried on in the second half from where they left off in the first with Ryan Hampshire producing a great 40/20 kick to gift Fev some decent field position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their attacking threat was rewarded when Wynne went over in the corner to get Fev back to within four points at 12-8.

The try, however, came at a cost with the lively Wynne having to depart the field through injury.

The Knights stepped up their own performance from there, scoring three tries in a blistering 16-minute spell to thwart any Wembley revenge mission Rovers might have had in mind.

Paul McShane dived over by the posts to make it 18-8. Connor Bailey scored from a Fev mistake to extend the lead before Connor Fitzimmons crashed over from close range to round off a comfortable victory as York leapt up to second in the table, just two points behind leaders Toulouse.

Fev, meanwhile, are in eighth place and six points above the bottom four.