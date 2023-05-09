News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
2 hours ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
5 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
7 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
9 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Featherstone Rovers Women go agonisingly close to shock Challenge Cup result

Featherstone Rovers Women gave the Wigan Warriors Women a mighty shock before being edged out in a close Challenge Cup contest.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 9th May 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read

Marie Colley’s team came from 10-0 down to be level and were desperately unlucky to see their huge efforts unrewarded as a late penalty goal gave the Warriors a 12-10 victory.

Up against a team from a higher division, Rovers were not overawed despite the visitors making the better start to score two tries, one of which was converted, to lead 10-0 after 24 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fev showed determination to stay in the contest and were rewarded five minutes before half-time when Amie Backhouse powered over for their first try.

Tally Bryer celebrates scoring her try against Wigan Warriors with Featherstone Rovers teammates. Picture: John VictorTally Bryer celebrates scoring her try against Wigan Warriors with Featherstone Rovers teammates. Picture: John Victor
Tally Bryer celebrates scoring her try against Wigan Warriors with Featherstone Rovers teammates. Picture: John Victor
Most Popular

It remained a close match after the break and got even closer when Tally Bryer produced a bit of individual magic to go over for Rovers’ second try. She then added the conversion and it was 10-10 with 15 minutes left.

It was then nip and tuck all the way, but Wigan nicked their victory with a late penalty to break Featherstone hearts after they had put in such a big effort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was no sign of any shocks when Castleford Tigers Women took on one of the favourites to win the trophy, St Helens, with the Merseyside club running out 106-0 winners.

Tigers now play London Broncos away on Sunday, May 21 in their next Challenge Cup group game when Featherstone travel to play Cardiff Demons.

Tally Bryer reaches out to plant the ball down for a try for Featherstone Rovers Women against Wigan Warriors. Picture: John VictorTally Bryer reaches out to plant the ball down for a try for Featherstone Rovers Women against Wigan Warriors. Picture: John Victor
Tally Bryer reaches out to plant the ball down for a try for Featherstone Rovers Women against Wigan Warriors. Picture: John Victor

READ NOW: PICTURE SPECIAL: Action from Featherstone Rovers' key victory over Sheffield Eagles

Related topics:TigersFeatherstone