Featherstone Rovers Women go agonisingly close to shock Challenge Cup result

Marie Colley’s team came from 10-0 down to be level and were desperately unlucky to see their huge efforts unrewarded as a late penalty goal gave the Warriors a 12-10 victory.

Up against a team from a higher division, Rovers were not overawed despite the visitors making the better start to score two tries, one of which was converted, to lead 10-0 after 24 minutes.

Fev showed determination to stay in the contest and were rewarded five minutes before half-time when Amie Backhouse powered over for their first try.

Tally Bryer celebrates scoring her try against Wigan Warriors with Featherstone Rovers teammates. Picture: John Victor

It remained a close match after the break and got even closer when Tally Bryer produced a bit of individual magic to go over for Rovers’ second try. She then added the conversion and it was 10-10 with 15 minutes left.

It was then nip and tuck all the way, but Wigan nicked their victory with a late penalty to break Featherstone hearts after they had put in such a big effort.

There was no sign of any shocks when Castleford Tigers Women took on one of the favourites to win the trophy, St Helens, with the Merseyside club running out 106-0 winners.

Tigers now play London Broncos away on Sunday, May 21 in their next Challenge Cup group game when Featherstone travel to play Cardiff Demons.