Former international star set to help launch new Wakefield Trinity Foundation wellbeing programme

Paul Broadbent pictured in his time as first team coach at Wakefield Trinity.

Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation have launched a men’s mental fitness and wellbeing programme delivered in partnership with Rugby League Cares.

Offload will give men the chance to step behind the scenes at Wakefield Trinity and learn how leading professionals from the rugby league industry maintain their mental strength alongside competing at the top level of the sport.

Participants will meet current and former players, coaches and referees to gain practical techniques to handle stress, anxiety and depression in a supportive, team-focused environment.

Funded by Nova Wakefield District, a local infrastructure charity that supports voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations working in the Wakefield District, Offload seeks to tackle men’s mental health challenges through the power of rugby league.

The free-to-attend six-week mental fitness and wellbeing programme takes place on Tuesdays (5pm – 6pm) from next Tuesday (November 4) at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

For the first session of the new Offload programme organisers are delighted to welcome former Great Britain forward Paul Broadbent as the special guest facilitator.

Broadbent was a Challenge Cup winner as a player with Sheffield Eagles, played in the World Cup and has eight caps for Great Britain plus five for England.

He is best known for his 11 years playing 328 times for Sheffield Eagles, but also played 24 matches for Trinity in 2002 and also had spells at Hull FC, Halifax and York.

He has been a first team coach at Wakefield and took charge of the Italy team in European Championship B matches.

For more information on Offload, email community projects officer Jason Talbot on [email protected]

The Community Foundation recently took part in the RFL's Week of Social Impact, focusing on social justice, when they delivered the Inspiring Futures programme at The King's School, supporting students through a mix of sport and education.

Those interested in quizzing can check out the Foundation’s In Touch sessions, which take place at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

The regular quizzing group sessions are great fun and take place from 1pm on the dates arranged.

Trinity are organising a festive celebration they are calling “Christmas with the King” – a rare afternoon filled with celebration and nostalgia with rugby league legend Wally Lewis the star guest.

Australian superstar Lewis enjoyed a memorable playing spell with the Wakefield club and will be back on Friday, December 12 in the exclusive LED Studio Lounge at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

From 12 noon to about 5pm, guests at Christmas with the King will be able to do a meet and greet with Lewis, have professional photo opportunities and take part in a lively question and answer session with the great man plus special guests, hosted by Pete Emmett.

They also be able to witness Wally’s induction into the Wakefield Trinity Hall of Fame and be taken on an exclusive backstage tour of the tunnel, changing rooms and heritage display areas as well with a two-course festive lunch as part of the package.

This special celebration is held in association with the Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation and the Wakefield Trinity Past Players Association. Tickets are £90 or premium tables of 10 (stage side with table service) £950 and to book this once in a lifetime experience, contact [email protected]