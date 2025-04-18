Former Lock Lane junior Riley Lumb making his mark with Leeds Rhinos

Riley Lumb has signed a new deal with Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Castleford-raised Riley Lumb has backed up his breakout season with the Leeds Rhinos by signing a new contract with the Super League club.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old former Lock Lane junior has pledged his long-term future to the Leeds club, with his new deal keeping him with the Rhinos at least until the end of the 2029 Betfred Super League season.

Lumb has become a first choice winger following the season ending injury to new signing Maika Sivo.

“I'm really enjoying my rugby at the minute,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am playing week in, week out and I am really happy to be staying here.

“I've been at the Rhinos since the scholarship. I am really looking forward to what lies ahead. I'm here to win things as well and I’m looking forward to seeing how we can go this year and hopefully we can get some silverware.

" I’m just trying to improve every week. I have meetings with Brad Arthur every week about my defence and attacking game and just the things I can improve on.

“I wasn’t really expecting to play so much this year, obviously with Maika coming over but as a result of Maika’s unfortunate injury, I have been selected by Brad and things are working out for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ash Handley has been great for me to play alongside and also off the field as well. He talks to me about little things that I can do to improve my game and he’s always been a really big help to me.”

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur said: “Riley thoroughly deserves this new deal after his efforts over the last year.

"The biggest compliment I can give him is that he is a fast learner. Every challenge he has faced, he has taken in head on and is better each week for the experience.”

Lumb started at Townville Tigers when he was just six before moving to Lock Lane, for who he featured in four BARLA finals, winning two.

He has also competed in the National Schools Finals at Wembley in 2017, 2018 and 2019 with his former school, Castleford Academy.