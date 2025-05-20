Jimmy Gittins is Wakefield Trinity's new director of wheelchair rugby. Picture: Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation

Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation have confirmed the appointment of former first team player Jimmy Gittins as the club’s new director of wheelchair rugby.

Former Wakefield Trinity and Dewsbury Rams player Gittins suffered a broken neck in two places while playing for Sharlston Rovers in 2002 and has since taken on a variety of inspirational fundraising challenges.

Gittins’ fundraising has included completing a trek from Lands’ End to John O’Groats on a hand cycle in just 11 days for the Steve Prescott Foundation.

He will head up the newly-launched Wakefield Trinity Wheelchair team, supporting the recruitment of players to the team for the 2025 season.

Four trial dates have already been set for Tuesdays on June 3, 10, 17 and 24 (5.45pm – 7.15pm) at Denhale Activity Recreation Centre.

Discussing his return to the Trinity club, Gittins said: “It’s a pleasure to be joining Wakefield Trinity as director of wheelchair rugby. I’m a Wakefield-born lad and I spent a fair bit of time here as a player in the 2000s.

“Unfortunately, in 2002, I sustained quite a nasty injury, which is why I now use a wheelchair.

“I’ve been asked to be involved in Wheelchair Rugby League a few times over the past few years being in a wheelchair myself, but it’s not something that I’ve wanted to get involved in until now.

“This opportunity was just different and I thought, ‘If I’m ever going to get involved in Wheelchair Rugby League, now is the time here at Wakefield Trinity’. When this opportunity arose, I was relishing getting involved and I love a challenge.

“We’ve got a great opportunity here to create something special here from the bottom up. That’s a challenge but that’s something that I’m relishing.

“I’ve taken part in numerous fundraising challenges over the last 22 years and this is no different.

“There’s some great things happening here at the club and the foundation, so let’s make the Wheelchair Rugby League team part of that too.”

Wakefield Trinity Wheelchair is welcoming of all new players, regardless of past rugby experience. As one of the most inclusive forms of the sport, Wheelchair Rugby League is open to male and female players over the age of 14, whether able-bodied or disabled.

Gittins added of his recruitment plans: “I spent nine months in the spinal unit at Pinderfields Hospital here in Wakefield and I’d like to think we could tap into something there, potentially supporting former patients who may be seeking a new challenge and they’ll certainly be welcomed.

“We’ll be hosting trial sessions in June too so that new players can get a taste of what Wheelchair Rugby League looks like and tastes likes. Hopefully we can create and build a really strong team.”

To sign up for the Wakefield Trinity Wheelchair Open Trials, follow the link here: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/WakefieldTrinityWheelchairOpenTrials

For more information on the Wheelchair Rugby League, email Jimmy Gittins on: [email protected]