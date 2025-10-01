Former skipper on way out as Castleford Tigers make room for new recruits

Sam Wood in action for Castleford Tigers in 2025. Picture: John Victor

​Castleford Tigers are continuing to make room for their raft of new signings and have confirmed the surprise release of their only England international of the last few years.

Despite having a year left on his his contract with the Tigers centre Sam Wood is being allowed to leave.

The 28-year-old – who was named captain for the start of the 2025 season by then head coach Danny McGuire – is free to talk to other clubs, with several known to be interested, including ambitious Championship side York Knights who are favourites to sign him should they get the nod to come into Super League.

Wood joined Castleford for the start of the 2024 season after previously playing in Super League with Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR and was an immediate success – one of the few recruits of the last two years to have enhanced his career.

After establishing himself as first choice centre at the club such was his form last year that he was selected for England and played against France in Toulouse.

He found the 2025 campaign tougher after an injury struggle, although he still played in 17 matches.

Wood was replaced as skipper by Alex Mellor, but came back to form with some improved displays in the closing weeks of the season so it is surprising he is seen as surplus to requirements.

In a statement posted on social media, the club said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Sam Wood has been released from the final year of his contract to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

“We wish Sam all the best for the future and thank him for his service to Castleford Tigers. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”

Wood’s departure leaves the Tigers with Australian Zac Cini and Louis Senior as the only recognised centres from their 2025 squad, but they have brought in outside backs Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei from the NRL with the possibility that they could be used in the position next year.

Cas are also believed to be considering whether to keep Cini as they look to make room on their overseas quota spots for 2026. They have now filled their 10 available and are keen on bringing in half-back Tom Weaver from down under.