Fryston end Newsome's long unbeaten run while Methley return to winning ways

Newsome boasted a 52-game unbeaten record coming into the game, but were dominated in the first half by Fryston who were ahead from the 13th minute with a well worked try for right winger George Thrower.

Within six minutes left winger Rhys Owen also scored two quick tries then Thrower scored his second after Leyton Davies kicked over the Newsome defence and Davies’ touchline conversion made it 18-0.

Newsome hit back through Dom Waites to be 18-4 down at half-time and started the second half with a well worked try scored by Kyle Tetley.

Fryston Warriors produced a strong performance to beat previously unbeaten Newsome Panthers.

Fryston were back on top as prop Aaron Barlow received a nice offload off captain Rhys Bonser togo over for a try converted by Davies.

Newsome finished the game with Waites scoring his second try, which Fin Balback converted, but they fell 10 points short.

Fryston man of the match, sponsored by Metal Depot, was Tom Wright.

Methley Warriors, in their Premier Methley and PaperFix sponsored kit, got back to winning ways with a six try 36-14 demolition of Birstall in Division Two.

However, they had to do it the hard way when they were reduced to 12 men just after half-time in what seemed a tussle between a player from both sides.

Methley got the perfect start as Jake Ward chipped through and reacted the quickest to score at the side of the posts. Freddie Wright landed the conversion and went on to land six out of six attempts.

Birstall hit back with full-back Josh Beevers linking up to score and Mick Dyson converting.

But with Lee Starbuck, Arif Burcak and Kavan Griffin excelling the Warriors began to win the forward battle and the introduction of Ryan Patrick from the bench gave Methley that extra spurt.

He linked up a break from Griffin to run in under the posts, with Wright adding the conversion.

Birstall tried hard to break down the resilient defence of Methley, but time and again they were blunted.

Methley seized upon a loose ball to go storming back down the field and Patrick was on hand to score his second try. Wright converted to extend the lead.

Starbuck, Burcak and Griffin tore holes in the Birstall defence and from 10 metres out out no-one was stop Griffin from scoring. Wright once again converted to round off the scoring for the first half.

Methley continued to batter the Birstall defence after the break with slick handling and when full-back Brad Kaye linked in, they scored out wide. Wright converted again.

Birstall tried in vain to get back into the game and got the lifeline they needed as the referee sent off Patrick in what seemed a harmless tackle when he was driven back by three Birstall defenders and he was alleged to have headbutted one of them.

Birstall used the extra man overlap to stretch the Methley defence and wily Will Copley seized the opportunity to dart through to score.

Only last ditch tackling stopped them from scoring again straight away. They did, however, break the defence down as a quick play the ball saw burly Sheridan Cox crash over.

Methley regrouped, overcame the one man deficit and got back into the game with ever alert Chris Foster spotting a gap in the Birstall defence to shoot over.

Wright converted and Methley played out the remaining few minutes.

Methley's man of the match, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches, went to Kavan Griffin who worked tirelessly throughout the game. He was well supported by Arif Burcak and Lee Starbuck.

Methley would also like to thank CHN Financial Consultants who sponsored the game.