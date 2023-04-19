Methley Warriors lose unbeaten record in top of table battle with Seacroft Sharks

Both sides went into the game with unbeaten records, but the more physical Seacroft side showed more determination to keep hold of their status and scored first when burly centre Jake Normington brushed aside two would be defenders to score.

Methley replied as Ryan Kirkwood shot from dummy-half to run in under the posts and Freddie Wright added the conversion.

A blunder from the restart gifted good field position to Seacroft, however, and they used their big forwards to set up an overlap for Ryan Clark to score out wide.

Methley regrouped and hit the Sharks on the flanks with Arif Burcak flying in. Wright added the conversion.

More pressure led to Jake Ward splitting the defence to go over with Wright converting.

But Normington bustled his way over for his second try and Clark’s goal brought the game back to a one score margin at the break.

Seacroft’s big guys were recharged for the second half and blitzed Methley from the kick-off. The visitors did not respond and full-back Chris Minns linked to score with Clark converting to put his side back ahead.

The Warriors showed their character to hit back and realised that if they were patient the cracks would start to show in the Seacroft defence.

Ward took full advantage of this to score his second try, giving the lead back to Methley. Wright added the conversion to extend their lead.

But Methley once again make the cardinal sin of giving the ball back to Seacroft straight from the restart. This lifted the tiring home forwards and poor defending let second row Ben Fields crash over. Clark added the goal and the Sharks were back in front.

Going into the final 10 minutes Seacroft were running on adrenalin and drop balls from Methley. Plus the constant challenging of the referee's decisions seemed to keep them going.

Methley piled on the pressure and refused a penalty kick in front of the posts to level the scores, expecting the tired defence of Seacroft to collapse, but it backfired as they took the wrong option and once again they turned the ball over.

Seacroft were doing everything they could to slow the game down and frustration crept into the Methley play as they gave away penalties and field position.

The hosts capitalised on this and when Jack Thackary chipped through Ryan Clark shot through to score.

Methley stood and watched as he looked offside, but the referee failed to spot it and allowed the try. Clark added the conversion to round off Seacroft’s victory.

Methley's man of the match went to Brad Cooke who worked tirelessly through the game. He was closely followed by Kyle Patrick and Brad Kaye in a game the Warriors could and should have won.