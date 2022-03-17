Fryston Warriors are edged out by Upton in Pennine Presidents cup final

Fryston Warriors took on Upton in the Pennine Presidents Cup final.

In an ironic twist of circumstances they had to play opponents in a final on their own ground and even scored more tries than Upton, but it was their general display that let them down as they were edged out 17-14.

Fryston opened the scoring when Kieran Purdy shot through a huge hole in the Upton defence.

They extended their lead when a slick move down the blind side saw Charlie Jones cross in the corner.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upton continued with their style of play and started to get the upper hand in the pack as wily Steve Beale used the wind to the maximum effect to keep Fryston pinned inside their own half.

Fryston started to make errors and turning the ball over to Upton deep inside their own half and centre Jack Swain used this to bustle his way over to score. Beale added the conversion.

Instead of spurring Fryston on it had the opposite effect and they started to give away silly penalties, one of which Beale converted to level the scores at half-time.

Fryston had the wind behind in the second half, but it was Upton’s kicking game that put them on the front foot. Instead of trying to go deep with their kicks they lofted the ball up in the air and forced Fryston to make error after error.

Once again the Upton pack made huge inroads and hooker Harley Axe shot through from dummy-half to score. Beale converted.

After Kieran Tomlinson was sin-binned Beale extended Upton’s lead with another penalty goal.

Upton continued doing the basics and forced Fryston into making the errors. Once in sight of the posts Beale coolly slotted over a drop-goal to extend the lead.

The clock was ticking against Fryston, but they managed to claw their way back into the game as Purdy shot over for his second try. Speake added the conversion to bring the game back to one score, but time ran out for them.