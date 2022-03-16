Sowerbys at the double in big Lock Lane win but Featherstone Lions lose opener

Dan Sowerby scored two tries in Lock Lane's win at York Acorn.

Acorn actually scored first with a Josh Parker penalty, but they were 26-2 adrift before Parker goaled second half tries by Nathan Welsh and Nic Speck.

Lane controlled exchanges with touchdowns by Calum Butler, Dan Sowerby, Tom Sowerby (twice) and James Cranswick.

Dan Sowerby’s second try kept the scoreboard ticking over while further tries came from Owen Brock and Bailey O’Connor and Nathan Fozzard chipped in with six goals in an impressive display as the Castleford team put their Wath Brow defeat behind them.

Featherstone Lions were a little rusty as they lost their first game of the season in Division One.

Up against Oulton, they were well in the game until the final quarter before eventually going down 22-6.

The Lions, who had conceded a Hal Day try three minutes before the break, restored parity seven minutes after the resumption when Jake Roberts crossed and Jake Perkins added the extras.

The Raiders, though, eased ahead again, through Kieran Walpole, as the hour approached.