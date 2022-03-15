Here's a look at images captured by Simon from a game in which Trinity took the spoils 32-10.

Both sides have gone through big transformations since they last played in 2021 and are going through a rebuilding process and it was Wakefield, with 17 new faces in their squad, who took the first bragging rights.

Kacey Davies opened the scoring and a second try followed for Trinity when Abbie Millward darted over from dummy-half.

Castleford hit back and after an outstanding show-and-go, Tally Bryer scored a superb solo try.

Trinity were soon on top again, however, as Aimee-Leigh Wood's line break led to a fine try then Lauren Harvey powered over for her first in Trinity colours to make it 22-4 at half-time.

Cas could have been closer had they been able to take chances near the line that had come their way.

They had plenty of possession in the second half, but were met by some good defence from Wakefield until Verity Randall finished strongly for a try that was converted by Chloe Smith.

Cas could not get over the line again, however, and Trinity made sure of their victory with two more tries from Cassy Lawson, and Libby Priestley.

The Tigresses kept plugging away and were pleased with the spirit they showed, but it was round one for this year to Wakefield.

