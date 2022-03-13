PICTURE SPECIAL: Pontefract RUFC draw with leaders Old Crossleyans in biggest game of season

A closely contested match between teams who started the day in first and second place ended 15-15 with Crossleyans hitting back from 12-3 down at half-time.

It seemed home side Ponte were set for a victory to go top of the table when they led through tries by Liam Kay and Brodie Matthews and a Kay conversion at the break.

This was against the wind and they were good value for the lead after their forwards established dominance. But they were pegged back by two tries from their opponents in the second half when a succession of yellow cards saw them light on numbers.

A Kay penalty was all Pontefract had to show for their efforts after the break. They poured on some heavy late pressure without joy and were unlucky two minutes from time when Kay's well struck drop-goal attempt bounced back off the upright.

Joe Gallagher for Crossleyans, however, also hit the post with two kicks and they defended stoutly to earn their draw.

A full report will appear in Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

Touch down Brodie Matthews gets the ball down over the line for his try for Pontefract.

Liam races in Liam Kay races in for the opening try for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Looking for a gap Flanker Leo Harrison looks for an opening for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Taking a big hit Hooker Tim Pickersgill takes one for the team as he attacks for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck