Fryston Warriors denied chance to go top as ill discipline proves costly against Doncaster Toll Bar

After four wins from their first five league games this season Fryston came into the game in confident mood with a place at the top of the table up for grabs with another victory.

But Toll Bar were also in good form and a disappointing finish from the hosts saw them leapfrogged into second place by the Doncaster side who ran out 34-22 winners.

The Warriors were first to score after only four minutes when 16-year-old Vaughn Edwards scored in the corner to make it 4-0.

Toll Bar replied in the eighth minute and converted the try to go 6-4 in front.

They scored again after 22 minutes with their second converted try taking them eight points clear.

Fryston hit back, however, when Mitch Platt kicked through and dived on the ball over the line to score, with Kyle Cranswick converting.

Edwards then crossed for his second try just before half-time to put Fryston 14-12 in front.

Doncaster started the second half better with an unconverted try putting them back ahead again. But Fryston replied as Jack Firth went over for a try and they were two ahead once more.

The topsy turvy nature of the match continued with Toll Bar scoring again before Kieran Purdy dived over to level the game up at 22-22 with 12 minutes left.