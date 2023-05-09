Methley Warriors and Fryston Warriors in winning form in Yorkshire Men's League

Fryston opened the scoring with forward Ryan Smith going over for a try goaled by Kyle Cranswick after 26 minutes.

Westgate full-back Jacob McDermott scored next with Lewis Heckford’s goal making it 6-6.

Fryston defended their line well when just before half-time Westgate kicked through, Rhys Owen caught the ball and went 80 metres to score making it 10-6 to the Warriors at half-time.

Fryston Warriors came out on top against Westgate Common in the Yorkshire Men's League.

Both teams threw everything at each other in the second half, but Fryston broke the Westgate line on 57 minutes with a well worked try from Jack Firth, making the score 16-6.

The last try of the game went to Westgate when Maddie Bojang scored in the corner, but they were unable to make any further inroads.

Fryston man of the match, sponsored by Metal Depot, was Rhys Owen.

Methley Warriors moved up to second spot in Division Three, but they had to work all the way by a spirited Garforth Tigers outfit before winning 20-6.

Lacking several first team regulars, they produced a strong second half performance to run out worthy winners.

Playing in the strip sponsored by Premier Methley and PaperFix, and having the slope at their backs, they struggled to find their rhythm early in the game and wasted several chances to score.

They did, however, break down a resilient Garforth defence when a chip through from Freddie Wright was swooped upon by Brad Kaye to score.

Methley continued to pile on the pressure, but time and again they squandered chances of scoring. This led to frustration and ill discipline which let Garforth back into the game.

On one of the rare moments they applied pressure to the Methley defence they created an overlap for Aaron Jackson to stroll in. Elliot Oxley converted the try to put Garforth ahead.

Methley came storming back, but once gain the took the wrong option when the line was at their mercy to let Garforth have a slight lead going in at half-time.

Stern words from coach Sam Lupton and a couple of positional changes seemed to do the trick for the second half as the Warriors blitzed the Garforth defence and it was not long before Wright split the home side defence wide open to score in the corner.

They soon followed this up as burly prop Ethan Potts, who had been denied a try a couple of minutes earlier, crashed over under the posts, leaving Wright the simplest of conversions.

Garforth threw caution to the wind going into the last quarter, but Methley's defence stood strong and they hit back from long range only to be denied by a scrambling defence.

They were not quick enough, however, on one occasion as Brad Kaye linked up to score his second try. Wright landed a magnificent touchline conversion as Methley ran out worthy but not convincing winners.

Methley's man of the match, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches, went to Brad Cooke who put in another excellent performance, but Chris Armitage and Jordan Byers also stood out.