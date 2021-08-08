Furious Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester launches broadside at players who ‘aren’t good enough’

Trinity led 18-0 after just 14 minutes, but then collapsed to concede five tries without reply, including the winning score 10 minutes from time.

It was Wakefield’s fifth successive loss and Chester admitted: “You should never lose a game when you go 18 points in front.”

He fumed: “There’s some things today I’ve seen on the rugby field I’ve not seen for a long time.

Fuming: Wakefield coach Chris Chester couldn't believe what he was seeing as his side threw away an 18-0 lead at Huddersfield. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“We weren’t brave enough defensively and there were some big turning points.

“We couldn’t catch a drop out on the full and we threw the ball in the in-goal and they came up with a try from that.

“In the second half we couldn’t get a roll on.

“We had guys who wanted to do it themselves and we went away from the plan.”

Flare up: Reece Lyne of Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants' Robson Stevens clash during the game. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Wakefield were 10 points ahead at the break, but Chester labelled their second half performance as “abysmal”.

He said: “I am filthy with our middles, they were really, really poor.

“We are saying the same things week-in, week-out.

“Some of these players just aren’t good enough, they are really struggling with the tempo of the game.

“Some of our bigger guys, movement-wise, are really, really struggling.

“I am really disappointed.

“The players, myself and the rest of the staff are embarrassed by that second half performance.”

Chester reckoned the rot set in when Trinity began to give Huddersfield “cheap field position” in the first half.

He added: “Maybe some of our guys looked at their teamsheet and thought we’re in for an easy day.

“We always knew with the squad they had out, they have a lot of good young kids and they brought some real energy.

“They got some joy through the middle and we weren’t tough enough as a group.

“There were things there that are totally inexcusable in professional rugby league.